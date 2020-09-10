Saket Gokhale claims BMC first issued demolition notice to Kangana Ranaut in 2018, actor calls it fake news

On Wednesday, the BMC ignited a flashpoint in a raging political row by demolishing Kangana Ranaut’s office in Bandra. This came just a day after BMC had issued a notice to her and hours before she landed in the city with Y-plus security.

The day-long drama saw the Bombay High Court, based on a petition filed by Ranaut, bringing a stay on the demolition by the Shiv Sena-controlled BMC. The Bombay High Court said the civic body's conduct was "malafide" and "deplorable". A division bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and R I Chagla asked why the BMC gave only 24 hours to Ranaut to respond to its stop-work notice and went on to take action when she was outside Maharashtra.

Ranaut's recent remark comparing Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) has drawn the ire of the ruling Shiv Sena. She had said she feared Mumbai Police more than the "movie mafia", and would prefer security either from Himachal Pradesh or the Centre.

The 33-year-old "Queen" actor, who returned to Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon from her home state Himachal Pradesh, alleged that the Maharashtra government was targeting her because of her clash with the Shiv Sena.