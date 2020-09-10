Saket Gokhale claims BMC first issued demolition notice to Kangana Ranaut in 2018, actor calls it fake news

Amid row over demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s office, RTI activist Saket Gokhale has claimed that the BMC had issued demolition notice to the actor in 2018. Gokhale said Kangana Ranaut was aware about this for two years.
Taking to Twitter, Saket Gokhale wrote: "Kangana was issued a demolition notice by Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM aka. BMC) in 2018 under MRTP Act. She'd also approached the Dindoshi Sessions Court against it. For all those weeping buckets: she KNEW this since 2 years. Not 24 hrs."
Calling the notice regarding unauthorised construction in her Mumbai in 2018 "fake," Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday said the BMC never "sent any notice" to until Tuesday. The actor accused the Maharashtra government of "spreading fake" information.
Taking to Twitter, she wrote: "Paid sources of Maha government are spreading fake info,BMC never sent any notice to me until yesterday,in fact I got all the documents cleared myself from BMC for renovations. @mybmc at least have the courage to stand by your audacity Slightly smiling face why lie now?"
On Wednesday, the BMC ignited a flashpoint in a raging political row by demolishing Kangana Ranaut’s office in Bandra. This came just a day after BMC had issued a notice to her and hours before she landed in the city with Y-plus security.
The day-long drama saw the Bombay High Court, based on a petition filed by Ranaut, bringing a stay on the demolition by the Shiv Sena-controlled BMC. The Bombay High Court said the civic body's conduct was "malafide" and "deplorable". A division bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and R I Chagla asked why the BMC gave only 24 hours to Ranaut to respond to its stop-work notice and went on to take action when she was outside Maharashtra.
Ranaut's recent remark comparing Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) has drawn the ire of the ruling Shiv Sena. She had said she feared Mumbai Police more than the "movie mafia", and would prefer security either from Himachal Pradesh or the Centre.
The 33-year-old "Queen" actor, who returned to Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon from her home state Himachal Pradesh, alleged that the Maharashtra government was targeting her because of her clash with the Shiv Sena.