EX-CMs keep eye on Congress MLAs

Jaipur: With the political crisis in Maharashtra at its peak, the panic-stricken Congress has kept its flock of 44 MLAs at a luxurious Italian-style resort and the 44 legislators who met in the morning passed a one-line resolution entrusting the issue of nominating the leader of Congress legislature party to Sonia Gandhi.

Restless Congress legislators found it difficult to establish contacts with their supporters as the state administration has put off the Internet. AICC general secretary Mallikarjun Kharge reiterated the party’s stand not to extend support to the Shiv Sena in “any form”.

He said the Congress along with the NCP was given the mandate to sit in the opposition and it would honour the mandate. “There are some statements — some talking about support to Shiv Sena and some denying it — but there is no fact in such statements.