CM Fadnavis helping oust Karnataka government, says Mallikarjun Kharge

Mumbai: Coming down heavily on the BJP and CM Fadnavis, the All India Congress Committee in-charge Mallikarjun Kharge has alleged that Fadnavis is helping Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah to ensure the collapse of the Karnataka govt.

He was speaking at a function organised by the Congress party in town on Thursday. Kharge, who is from Karnataka, also accused the BJP of facilitating the stay of the other rebel members of the legislative assembly (MLAs) — 12 in number, he said — at the Renaissance hotel here.

As the political drama in Karnataka continues, yet another Congress MLA from Karnataka, Shrimant Patil arrived here on Thursday and was admitted to the state government-run St George Hospital after complaining of chest pain, sources said.

“Maharashtra Police were not allowing anyone to meet Patil,”, Kharge alleged. "The MLA has come here complaining of pain in the heart. There are many heart specialists in Karnataka, where free treatment is possible.