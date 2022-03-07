English version of Mumbai cop Nangare-Patil's book on March 28

The English translation of Mumbai Joint Commissioner of Police (law & order) Vishwas Nangare-Patil's autobiography 'Mann Mein Hain Vishwas' will be released on March 28. The book, originally published in Marathi, is titled 'Head Held High'.

Published by Penguin Random House India(PRHI),the foreword is written by Julio Ribeiro, the former police commissioner of Mumbai. It is an account of Nangare Patil's life -- from his background, through school, college, long hours of studying for the UPSC examinations to the final selection to the IPS cadre and, eventually, his role in the counter-terrorism operations during the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai.

“I have written this book for youngsters who, like me, are born to labourers belonging to the lowest strata of society and are studying hard, in a lone corner of their homes, to make their dreams a reality. I picked up the pen and started writing everything I could recollect of my 24-year journey, from 1973 to 1997. I have written this account of my journey, my quest for knowledge, keeping students, parents, teachers and society in mind,” wrote Nangare-Patil in his introduction of the book.

The 1997-batch IPS officer was awarded the President's Police Medal for gallantry for his role in the counter-terrorism operations during the 2008 Mumbai attacks. According to the publishers, the moving and authentic account of the most formative and challenging years of Nangare-Patil's life, 'Head Held High' is sure to “strike a chord with those who aspire to join the Indian civil services”.

The book is endorsed by megastar Amitabh Bachchan and cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar. While Bachchan called the book an inspiration to “not just the force, but to every individual”, Tendulkar said the book is a “must-read for the youth of today”. “Translated from Marathi, 'Head Held High' beautifully captures the magic of 'Mann Mein Hai Vishwas'. A must-read for the youth of today,” said Tendulkar.

ALSO READ Cops lathicharge as BJP, NCP workers clash in Pimpri Chinchwad over inauguration of garden

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 09:14 AM IST