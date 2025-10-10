Elgar Parishad Case: Special NIA Court Rejects Varavara Rao’s Plea To Travel To Hyderabad For Dental Treatment

Telugu poet P Varavara Rao | File

Mumbai: The special NIA court has refused to grant permission to poet and activist Varavara Rao, booked in connection with the case lodged for violence after Elghar Parishad, to travel to Hydrabad for two months for his dental treatment. The court said he can avail treatment in the city's government hospital as well.

Rao had requested to allow him to travel to Hydrabad for dental operation. The plea was opposed by the prosecution that he is aged 85 years, two months is too much period for the treatment. Medical treatment from well-known doctors is available in Mumbai as well. Medical papers attached alongwith are not that satisfactory.

Court Finds No Urgency In Rao’s Plea

The court found substance in the prosecution argument that “no such urgency emerges and duration of treatment is too long so as to allow the applicant/accused to go to Hyderabad.”

Also Watch:

Read Also Elgar Parishad Case: Bombay HC Reserves Order On Bail Plea Of Former DU Professor Hany Babu

Court Suggests Affordable Treatment Options In Mumbai

“If the applicant/accused has financial issue, as contended by defence advocate and even pleaded at some extent in this application also, nevertheless, at Mumbai, there are various dental hospitals run by Bombay Municipal Corporation, Trusts and other Charity institutions, which provide almost free and certainly quite good treatment,” the court said adding that “If according to this applicant/accused, his elder daughter is an Ophthalmological Officer with the Government of Telangana, through her contacts and financial support, dental treatment for the accused can be arranged over here, in Mumbai itself.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/