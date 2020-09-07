Elgar Parishad - Bhima Koregaon case: NIA summons Varavara Rao’s sons-in-law

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has summoned poet Varavara Rao’s sons-in-law, K. Satyanarayana and KV Kurmanath, asking them to appear before it on 9 September.

K. Satyanarayana is a professor at the department of cultural studies at The English and Foreign Languages University in Hyderabad while KV Kurmanath is a senior journalist.

In a letter to friends, professor Satyanarayana, the husband of Rao’s youngest daughter Pavana had called the summons "distressing news". He recalled how his flat had been raided in August 2018 by the Pune Police in connection with the Bhima Koregaon case. The NIA had later taken over from the Pune Police.