Electric marble cutter to chop body, perfumes to mask stench: Gory details in murder of Mumbai woman killed by daughter over frequent fights

The police said the stench of the gases and compounds produced by the decomposing body was masked using multiple bottles of perfume which the accused Rimple Jain had brought from a local store after a neighbour questioned her about the smell.

50 bottles of perfume have been sent for forensic testing

“Almost three months ago, a neighbour asked Rimple about the stench coming from the house and she said it was a dead mouse. Rimple even assured the neighbour that she won't get any foul smell again. After this she purchased multiple bottles of perfume that she sprayed all over the house throughout the day for three months,” said a police source. When the police searched the Jain house, they found around 50 bottles of perfume which have been sent for forensic testing.

"The Jain house has two windows that face a wide open road. “The area is quite wide and windy. It worked for Rimple as there is no building or residence next to the windows. The foul odour emanated outside the window was dispersed by wind and while the ones inside were masked by the perfume,” said the source.

Rimple would have fake conversations with her mother to dodge questions

Meanwhile, it is also known that Rimple dodged questions about her mother's whereabouts by acting like she is having a conversation with her mother. “When someone, including the victim's brother, his wife, a neighbour, or someone known visited the house, she would have a fake conversation with her mother and later tell the one standing at the door that her mother said so and so to them. As a result, they didn't doubt or be suspicious about her mother's sudden disappearance,” added the police source.

Electric marble cutter used to cut body

The electric marble cutter used by Rimple to cut her deceased mother into pieces was obtained from a shop close to the building. According to the police source, no shop owner will inquire about such things as they are selling a product and all that matters is that they get paid for it. “She purchased the cutter and also the chopper knowing that she will have to chop the body in order to store it without any hindrance,” revealed the source.

Meanwhile, Rimple was presented at the Mazgoan court on Wednesday, which remanded her to police custody till March 20.