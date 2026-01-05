 Jupiter Marathon Thane 2026: Over 5,000 Runners Unite To Promote Cancer Awareness And Early Detection
Jupiter Marathon Thane 2026 brought together over 5,000 runners and walkers from Mumbai and Thane to promote cancer awareness, early detection and prevention, highlighting the rising incidence of lifestyle-related cancers and the need for timely screenings.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 10:33 PM IST
article-image
Jupiter Marathon Thane 2026 sees over 5,000 runners and walkers unite to spread awareness on cancer prevention and early detection | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 05: Over 5,000 runners and walkers took to the streets on 4 January 2026, transforming fitness into a powerful message of hope, early detection, and cancer prevention. Held under the theme “Let’s Outrun Cancer,” the early-morning event showcased strong community unity while highlighting the growing burden of lifestyle-related cancers in urban India.

Jupiter Marathon Thane draws wide participation

The Jupiter Marathon Thane 2026, organised by Jupiter Hospital, drew participants from Thane, Mumbai, and neighbouring regions, including students, corporates, senior citizens, fitness groups, healthcare professionals, and running clubs.

The marathon was flagged off at 5:30 am from VR Ground near Singhania School Ground, with Jupiter Hospital’s medical teams deployed across the route to ensure safety and educate participants on cancer symptoms, screenings, and preventive care.

Children with cerebral palsy inspire participants

One of the most moving moments was a symbolic 200–400 metre walk by children with cerebral palsy, embodying resilience, inclusion, and courage. Adding to the emotional impact, cancer survivors participated in a dedicated 1-kilometre walk, reinforcing the message that early diagnosis and timely treatment can save lives.

Doctors stress importance of early detection

Speaking at the event, Dr Ajay P. Thakker, Chairman and Managing Director of Jupiter Hospitals, stressed the importance of early action. “Cancer outcomes improve dramatically when detected early. Through the Jupiter Marathon, our aim is to take awareness beyond conversation and inspire people to undergo timely screenings and make informed health choices,” he said.

Lifestyle-related cancers on the rise in cities

Doctors highlighted a steady rise in lifestyle-driven cancers in cities like Thane and Mumbai, with breast cancer most common among women and head and neck cancers prevalent among men. Fear, stigma, and misinformation continue to delay diagnosis—challenges the marathon sought to address by encouraging openness and preventive health checks.

Participants educated on early warning signs

Participants were also educated on early warning signs including unexplained weight loss, persistent cough, lumps, abnormal bleeding, non-healing sores, and changes in bowel habits, underlining that vigilance and early medical consultation are key to saving lives.

