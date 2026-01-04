Jupiter Marathon In Thane Draws Over 5,000 Participants As Civic Body Spreads Voting And Cleanliness Awareness Ahead Of TMC Polls

Today, the Jupiter Marathon competition was organized in Thane city jointly by the Thane Municipal Corporation and Jupiter Hospital. More than 5 thousand competitors participated in this marathon competition. |

Thane: Today, the Jupiter Marathon competition was organized in Thane city jointly by the Thane Municipal Corporation and Jupiter Hospital. More than 5 thousand competitors participated in this marathon competition. During this marathon, public awareness was created by the Thane Municipal Corporation regarding the Thane Municipal Corporation general election to be held on January 15, 2026.

Marathon Used to Promote Awareness of January 15 Municipal Elections

The contestants appealed to the citizens to vote by holding banners for public awareness.

Thane Municipal Corporation Deputy Commissioner Manish Joshi, Nodal Officer of the Sweep initiative and Deputy Commissioner Mitali Sancheti were present at this time. The 21 km, 10 km and 5 km competitions were organized today.

Voting Awareness Messages Highlight Civic Duty

Through the Thane Municipal Corporation's cleanliness survey campaign, the importance of cleanliness was explained. Awareness was created among the runners, citizens, and youth participating in the marathon through message boards, banners, and slogans like "Voting is a right and a duty", "Let's vote on January 15". Officers and employees from the Solid Waste Management Department participated in the marathon and conveyed the message of cleanliness, responsible citizenship, and fearless voting. Also, the runners resolved to vote by taking selfies at the selfie point with the message "I am a vigilant citizen of Thane, I will exercise my right to vote".

On this occasion, the municipal administration appealed to every eligible voter to exercise their right to vote to strengthen democracy. The participating runners also took an oath to vote.

