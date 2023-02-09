Eknath Shinde Birthday: 10 fascinating facts about the Maharashtra CM

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | Photo: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) and Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena President Eknath Shinde was born on 9 February 1964 in Satara.

Shinde became the CM on 30 June 2022 after having led the rebellion against former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and MLA Niranjan Dawkhare on Thursday met Shinde at his residence in Thane to extend birthday greetings.

As a treat on his birthday, Shinde will be inaugurating the Kopri bridge in Thane at around 1.30 pm today.

On the occasion of Maharashtra CM's birthday, here are some interesting facts about him.

Born on February 9, 1964, Shinde completed his Bachelor of Arts from Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University.

Before entering politics, Shinde, 58, worked as a rickshaw driver in Thane, having moved there from Satara.

Growing under the shadows of Anand Dighe, he became his deputy and strengthened the party after the sudden death of the Shiv Sena stalwart in 2001.

His influence in the Shiv Sena grew after party founder Bal Thackeray's nephew Raj resigned and founded the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

In 1997, he was elected to the Thane Municipal Corporation. The Shiv Sena assigned him to work in Thane, which allowed him to establish a presence in the area.

In 2004, Shinde was elected to the Maharashtra Assembly. Since then, he has been a legislator for four consecutive terms- 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2019.

In 2005, Shinde was appointed Thane district chief of the Shiv Sena.

The CM's son Dr Shrikant Shinde is the sitting Lok Sabha MP from Kalyan in the district.

