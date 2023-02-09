e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane's Kopri bridge to be opened for traffic today

Thane's Kopri bridge to be opened for traffic today

The widening of Kopri ROB, which is on the Eastern Express Highway, was taken up in 2018. The earlier bridge was four-lane wide and has now been widened to eight lanes.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 09, 2023, 09:32 AM IST
article-image
Aerial view of Thane's Kopri ROB | Vibhav Birwatkar
Follow us on

The Kopri rail overbridge, an imporatant Thane-Mumbai connector, is all set to be opened for traffic today, on February 9 which also happens to be Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's birthday. Thane is also Shinde's bastion.

The widening of Kopri ROB, which is on the Eastern Express Highway, was taken up in 2018. The earlier bridge was four-lane wide and has now been widened to eight-lanes.

Reportedly, the work was carried out in two phases and the first phase was completed and opened for traffic in October 2021. The work for second phase was on and set to be complete by January 2023.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, that carried out the work, set the date for opening of February 9.

RECENT STORIES

Thane's Kopri bridge to be opened for traffic today

Thane's Kopri bridge to be opened for traffic today

Navi Mumbai: PMC launches 'Aware Parents, Strong Children' campaign for health checkups

Navi Mumbai: PMC launches 'Aware Parents, Strong Children' campaign for health checkups

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO chief expresses displeasure over poor state of Nerul, Koparhairane railway...

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO chief expresses displeasure over poor state of Nerul, Koparhairane railway...

Congress leader Pradnya Satav attacked in Hingoli; says, 'There's a threat to my life'

Congress leader Pradnya Satav attacked in Hingoli; says, 'There's a threat to my life'

Navi Mumbai: NMMC to conduct health checkups of over 2 lakh children

Navi Mumbai: NMMC to conduct health checkups of over 2 lakh children