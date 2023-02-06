2023 goal of Cityflo buses goes viral as the brand desires to drive on the completed 'Kopri Bridge' | Twitter

You might have come across the Cityflo buses or even commuted in them if you are an office goer. The premium bus service app which runs across Mumbai and its suburbs has gone viral. Ask why? The reason isn't the service it provides or the revenue it makes by riding passengers to their offices and back home. A few photos showing Cityflo buses displaying their 2023 goals aloud have caught the attention of netizens.

All that made the brand create some buzz is a note displayed at the back of the bus, right above the number plate. What does it read so significantly? It talks of the three goals set by the travels for this year, and the internet believes that the last one has amounted to its popularity.

To begin with, the very first goal listed on the bus reads, "Promotion;" the next says, "Work-life balance." The third goal for 2023 displayed on the bus stated that they wanted to "drive on the completed Kopri bridge."

As people noticed these goals, they took to share the photos of the same on social media, having found them quirky. "...Good marketing and sense of humour by a bus operator of a company," tweeted a netizen while sharing the picture of the 2023 goals set by Cityflo.

Yesterday at kopari bridge

— Anuradha Gaikwad (@anuradhapanvel) February 4, 2023

Kopri Bridge was ideated to connect Mumbai and Thane city.

The first phase of the Kopri rail over bridge (ROB) in Thane district was inaugurated in 2021 by then Maharashtra PWD Minister and now CM Eknath Shinde in the presence of Metropolitan Commissioner MMRDA S. V. R. Srinivas (IAS). In late 2022, it was reported that the bridge work was 90 percent complete and would be made open for public usage as a New Year's gift in 2023. However, commuters' long wait sees no end as there is so far no clear update about the opening of the Kopri bridge.

