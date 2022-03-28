FPJ EXCLUSIVE: ED seeks details from joint district registrar about properties reportedly in name of Nawab Malik & his family members

The NCP Minister Nawab Malik's problems are far from over. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a letter dated March 24 has sought information from the Joint District Registrar (Mumbai Suburban) to provide documents with regard to details of various properties reportedly in the name of Malik and his family members situated in Kurla, Bandra and Santacruz. The ED assistant director Niraj Kumar has sought the information as a part of its ongoing investigation against Malik under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

Malik is currently under arrest under the PMLA Act. Kumar has urged the joint district registrar to provide certified copies/documents and other records maintained by the department wherein the document shows the ownership of the said property. ED's move came days after the allegations made by BJP about properties purchased in the past by Malik and his family members.

The concerned properties are purported to be in the names of Malik, his wife Mehjbeen and his son Faraz. ED has sought details with regard to Flat no 6, Gulamnabi Manil at Santacruz West and flat no 501, Bandra Vastu, Bandra west reportedly owned by Malik’s son Faraz. Further, ED also wanted details about flat no B-03, C-2, C-12 and G-8 at Noor Manzil at Kurla west reportedly in the name of Malik’s wife Mehjbeen. In addition, ED has sought details about Flat no B-03, C-2, C-12 and G-8 at Noor Manzil at Kurla west reportedly owned by Malik himself. ‘’The above information is called for under section 50 of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002,’’ said Kumar in his letter which is in the possession of the Free Press Journal.

ED’s letter came after it had last week surveyed the Gorawala compound in Kurla in suburban Mumbai in connection with the money laundering case involving Malik and Haseena Parmar, sister of fugitive Dawood Ibrahim. ED had surveyed the area to check the identity of original tenants living in the compound and tenants who had been introduced by Malik after he had bought the land from Parkar. The ED has alleged that Malik introduced fake tenants to lower the registry value of the land.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 08:08 PM IST