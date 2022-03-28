Mumbai: 1.66 lakh cubic metres of muck cleared from railway tracks as part of CR's 'Swachhta Rath' initiative

The railways have consistently taken various measures to maintain cleanliness, not only at stations and its surrounding but also on the railway tracks.

Central Railway’s Mumbai Suburban network is one of the largest suburban rail networks in the world, serving commuters of four Suburban corridors and network of 336 route kms .

In order to keep the city’s track clean, Central Railway runs 'Swachhta Rath' to collect and clean the muck and garbage on the tracks between CSMT to Kalyan on main line and CSMT to Mankhurd on harbour line.

During the year 2021-22, 1.66 lakh cubic metres of muck/garbage were cleared from the tracks on the suburban section.

A significant portion of this muck has been cleared taking the advantage of the Sunday Mega maintenance block operated on Mumbai Suburban sections.

The muck and garbage dumped along the tracks not only defaces the tracks but also clogs the drainages crossing under it, leading to water-logging on tracks during monsoon. These' Raths' also known as muck specials used to operate only during mid-night.

The muck and garbage cleaned are packed in gunny bags which are then loaded on to the Swachhta Rath specials train.

Around 5 'Swachhta Rath' trains are working on the Suburban section of Central Railway. In addition to this, one Poclain mounted on DBKM and 6 JCB machines are also operated to remove the muck on the tracks.

Predominantly, the 'Swachhta Rath' were used where the hutments/ slums situated between CSMT – Kalyan at Parsik Tunnel on both side ends, Dombivli Station CSMT end on Slow local line side, Vikhroli, between Matunga – Sion at Dhobi ghat, Dharavi and the stretch between CSMT – Masjid – Sandhurst Road, and on Harbour line between CSMT to Mankhurd is Ravli junction between Wadala and King’s Circle, Mahim, between Chembur and Mankhurd, between Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar and Ravli section.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 11:43 AM IST