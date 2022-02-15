ED raids started after we refused to help for overthrowing MVA govt: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday conducted a press conference and alleged that the ED raids started after we refused to offer help for overthrowing the MVA government.

Here's what he said during the press conference:

BJP's Kirit Somaiya and his son should be arrested in connection with the PMC bank fraud case. To whom does Nikon Infra Construction company belong? PMC case accused Rakesh Wadhwan and Somaiya's son are partners in this company.

The government at the Centre will change in 2024.

I am read to get jailed but you (BJP leaders) will also go with me.

The Thackeray family is being accused of building 19 bungalows in Alibaug. I will take all journalists to these bungalows for a picnic, if the bungalows are not found there, then those (BJP) levelling allegations should be shown their place.

Central agencies are troubling our party leaders. Pressure is being created on our leaders using these agencies. Some BJP leaders are saying that the MVA govt will fall on March 10. All these rumours started after I wrote to Venkaiah Naidu.

MVA govt will complete its tenure and be there even after the 2024 elections too.

Today's PC is a trailer and will come back again with new papers and evidences.

I called up home minister Amit Shah and said it was not good that central probe agencies are torturing my family members, associates.

A plot has been hatched to defame Maharashtra, West Bengal and Jharkhand and thereby overthrow the governments by using ED and other agencies. They have not seen my DNA.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 05:11 PM IST