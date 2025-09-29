ED Conducts Nationwide Raids At Multiple Locations Over Offshore-Linked Gambling, Seizes Crores In Cash And Cryptocurrencies

Seized Cash | File Photo

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has carried out extensive search operations at 15 locations across Mumbai, Goa, Delhi-NCR, and Rajkot, targeting entities linked to Golden Globe Hotels Pvt. Ltd., Worldwide Resorts and Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., and Big Daddy Casino in Goa, over alleged offshore-linked gambling operations and suspected violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999. The central agency said on Monday.

The searches, carried out by the ED’s Panaji zonal office on September 28 and 29, led to the seizure of approximately Rs 2.25 crore in Indian currency, USD 14,000, and foreign currencies equivalent to Rs 8.5 lakh. Additionally, cryptocurrencies including USDT valued at over Rs 90 lakh were frozen. Several incriminating documents and digital evidence were also recovered, revealing links to cross-border hawala and cryptocurrency transactions.

According to an official statement from the ED, the investigation uncovered a sophisticated complex mechanism used by the casinos to facilitate foreign exchange violations. Poker chips were reportedly provided to customers in exchange for foreign currency without adherence to regulatory norms. In many cases, winnings were disbursed in foreign currency, depending on individual customer requirements, raising concerns over unreported and unregulated cross-border transactions.

The probe also revealed that several online gambling platforms,including rolex 777.co, iCasino247.com, play247s.com, Win Daddy, and Poker Daddy, were actively promoted by employees associated with the casinos operated under Golden Globe Hotels Pvt. Ltd., headquartered in North Goa.These platforms, according to the ED, were used as extensions of the physical gambling setup, allowing players to engage in online betting and gaming activities, potentially from overseas, thereby complicating regulatory oversight and currency flow monitoring.

The agency suspects that these promotions and transactions were not isolated events, but part of a larger, coordinated network involving digital platforms, physical casinos, and offshore entities aimed at bypassing Indian foreign exchange regulations.

Also Watch:

The investigation further highlighted the extensive use of cryptocurrency by individuals linked to the network. According to officials, several cryptocurrency wallets belonging to poker players were used to conduct financial transactions, including USDT transfers via angadia services to Dubai and other international locations. The agency also identified several “mule accounts” allegedly used to deposit and withdraw gambling winnings before transferring them abroad.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/