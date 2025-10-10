Earliest Monsoon Withdrawal In 7 Years Recorded Over Mumbai On October 10

Southwest Monsoon Withdraws From Mumbai & Parts Of Maharashtra: IMD | Representation Image

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced that the southwest monsoon withdrew from parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai on Friday, October 10. This marks the earliest monsoon withdrawal in the last seven years. In 2018, the monsoon withdrew over Mumbai on October 6. The IMD had forecasted a delay in monsoon withdrawal, however, the change in weather systems did not result in any rain spells in the region for the last two days.

"Southwest monsoon has withdrawn from Mumbai on Friday. The year, total seasonal rainfall recorded Colaba observatory is 2263.0 mm and at Santacruz observatory is 3112.0 mm," said IMD Mumbai scientist Sushma Nair. Although the official date of monsoon withdrawal from Mumbai is October 8 and Maharashtra is October 10, withdrawal is decided upon moisture availability in the weather. If the moisture in the atmosphere is less, withdrawal of monsoon is declared.

As per the IMD data for the last 25 years, the earliest monsoon withdrawal was in 2002 on September 30, followed in 2018 on October 6 and in 2005 on October 7.

This year, the monsoon arrived in Mumbai on May 26, in a record breaking 16 days before official arrival date. This also resulted is the city recieving more rainfall than last monsoon and above annual average. As per BMC data, as of October 9, Mumbai recieved 117.61% rainfall against it annual average of 2207 mm. The western suburbs recieved that highest rainfall this year with 2756.25 mm, followed by eastern suburbs with 2728.60 mm and city area with 2302.35 mm.

As per the local weather forecast for the next 48 hours for Mumbai city and suburbs, the skies will be partly cloudy. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 33°C and 23°C, respectively.

Date of monsoon withdrawal in Mumbai in last 10 years-

2015- Oct 15

2016- Oct 14

2017- Oct 24

2018- Oct 6

2019- Oct 14

2020- Oct 26

2021- Oct 14

2022- Oct 23

2023- Oct 23

2024- Oct 15

2025- Oct 10

Total seasonal rainfall in Mumbai as of October 9- (BMC data)

2025

Colaba observatory- 2235.2 mm (111.43%)

Santacruz observatory- 3143.8 mm (135.53%)

2024

Colaba observatory- 2653.8 mm (109.57%)

Santacruz observatory- 3089.4 mm (119.33%)

Average annual rainfall

Colaba observatory- 2095 mm

Santacruz observatory- 2319 mm

