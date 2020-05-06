Dry days are back: Why BMC decided to close wine shops in Mumbai during Lockdown 3.0

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, “Social distancing is a non-pharmaceutical infection prevention and control intervention implemented to avoid/decrease contact between those who are infected with a disease causing pathogen and those who are not, so as to stop or slow down the rate and extent of disease transmission in a community. This eventually leads to decrease in spread, morbidity and mortality due to the disease.”

However, states are allowed to implement their own social distancing norms, depending on the coronavirus situation in their cities and towns.

Notably, the Chhattisgarh government has opened a portal where people can buy alcohol online. However, the catch is that residents living in green zones can only make the purchase. While the Maharashtra government has not made such a decision, they could have considered the option or done something similar to Delhi’s corona tax imposed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Although Kejriwal has been criticised for imposing the tax, people have thronged outside liquor shops to buy their favourite brands at nearly double the prize. The corona tax is an additional 70 per cent of the MRP. While cities like Mumbai already charge a hefty amount when it comes to alcohol, they could have added something similar like a corona tax to prevent large crowds from gathering.

The Maharashtra excise department expects a daily estimate of Rs 110 crore from wine shops every day. However, with Mumbai and its suburban areas shutting down shops thanks to the BMC order, that revenue is going to witness a significant decrease.

And even if the lockdown is completely lifted by May 18, chances are high that the BMC may issue a special order for wine shops that include token numbers and a maximum number of sales in a day.