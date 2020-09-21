Drug probe in SSR death case: NCB confirms that Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta will be summoned

Mumbai: Celebrities Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta will be summoned this week by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in their ongoing probe linked to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Khan, daughter of actor Saif Ali Khan, featured with Rajput in 2018 released movie Kedarnath. Singh, also an actress, has featured in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil film industries. Khambatta is a fashion designer. “Rakul, Sara, Simone will be summoned in this week,” said a senior NCB officer on Monday.

The names of the three celebrities cropped up during the investigation of actor Rhea Chakraborty who was placed under arrest on September 8 after being questioned for three days. The agency has termed her “as an active member of the drug syndicate”.