Drug probe in SSR death case: NCB confirms that Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta will be summoned

Mumbai: Celebrities Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta will be summoned this week by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in their ongoing probe linked to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.
Khan, daughter of actor Saif Ali Khan, featured with Rajput in 2018 released movie Kedarnath. Singh, also an actress, has featured in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil film industries. Khambatta is a fashion designer. “Rakul, Sara, Simone will be summoned in this week,” said a senior NCB officer on Monday.
The names of the three celebrities cropped up during the investigation of actor Rhea Chakraborty who was placed under arrest on September 8 after being questioned for three days. The agency has termed her “as an active member of the drug syndicate”.
The NCB, however, refused to divulge further details on the context of three celebrities being summoned. The agency began their probe after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) handed them alleged incriminating chats of Chakraborty. The agency have been questioning and arresting people based on the details of the chats found from Rhea’s phone.
The NCB arrested Rhea and others under sections 8(c), 20(b), 27(a), 28 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) which deal with violations pertaining with banned narcotic drug or psychotropic substances.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)