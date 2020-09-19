Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Arrested by NCB, Rahul Vishram sent to judicial custody till Sept 23

A special (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) court in Mumbai on Saturday sent alleged drug peddler Rahul Vishram to judicial custody till September 23 in a drugs case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR).

Vishram, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday, was produced before the special court today, after which he was sent to judicial custody.

According to the NCB official, Vishram was detained with 1 kg fine Charas from Himachal Pradesh, which is of high grade and value in the black market, and Rs 4.5 lakh in cash was also seized from him.