'Spend time with Kriti, quit smoking': Startling details from Sushant's notes at Pavana farmhouse

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case may have diverted for a while, given the drug bust by Narcotics Control Bureau, and arrest of his girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty; but now a set of exclusive notes from 2018 accessed at his Pavana farmhouse have a startling story to tell.

According to some pages accessed by India Today, the notes by SSR are more of journal-style entries that reveal his routine and a to-do list. There is a mention of ‘read Kedarnath script’ given that the actor was working on the film that year, and his plans to quit smoking as well.

Besides that, the list mentions ‘spend time with Kriti’. It could refer to actress Kriti Sanon who was his 'Raabta' co-star. The duo was rumoured to be in a relationship back then.

Upon his death, Kriti had also penned down an emotional post for the actor.

She wrote, “Sush.. I knew that your brilliant mind was your best friend and your worst enemy.. but it has broken me completely to know that you had a moment in your life where Dying felt easier or better than Living. I so wish you had people around you to get you past THAT moment, i wish you hadn’t pushed the ones who loved you away.. I wish i could have fixed that something which was broken inside you.. I couldn’t.. I wish so so many things.... A part of my heart has gone with you.. and a part will always keep you alive.. Never stopped praying for your happiness and never will..”