'Spend time with Kriti, quit smoking': Startling details from Sushant's notes at Pavana farmhouse

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case may have diverted for a while, given the drug bust by Narcotics Control Bureau, and arrest of his girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty; but now a set of exclusive notes from 2018 accessed at his Pavana farmhouse have a startling story to tell.
According to some pages accessed by India Today, the notes by SSR are more of journal-style entries that reveal his routine and a to-do list. There is a mention of ‘read Kedarnath script’ given that the actor was working on the film that year, and his plans to quit smoking as well.
Besides that, the list mentions ‘spend time with Kriti’. It could refer to actress Kriti Sanon who was his 'Raabta' co-star. The duo was rumoured to be in a relationship back then.
Upon his death, Kriti had also penned down an emotional post for the actor.
She wrote, “Sush.. I knew that your brilliant mind was your best friend and your worst enemy.. but it has broken me completely to know that you had a moment in your life where Dying felt easier or better than Living. I so wish you had people around you to get you past THAT moment, i wish you hadn’t pushed the ones who loved you away.. I wish i could have fixed that something which was broken inside you.. I couldn’t.. I wish so so many things.... A part of my heart has gone with you.. and a part will always keep you alive.. Never stopped praying for your happiness and never will..”
Sushant’s notes also contain some motivational quotes, work plans, use of words like experiences, analysis, bliss, courage, etc.
Almost a month after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) went to Mumbai to probe the death of Sushant, it has returned to Delhi and will hold a meeting next week with the AIIMS forensic team.
The team had gone to Mumbai along with the forensic team on August 20, a day after the Supreme Court gave its nod to the CBI probe into the death of the late actor.
During the CBI's stay in Mumbai, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) forensic team also visited the flat of Sushant and recreated the crime scene along with Sushant's sister Mitu, Pithani and personal staff.
The CBI last month had roped in the AIIMS forensic department to take its assistance in studying the autopsy report prepared by the Cooper Hospital, the crime scene recreation and to guide the federal agency if there was any foul play in his death.
Sushant was found dead in his Bandra flat on June 14.
The CBI team during its stay in Mumbai recorded the statement of Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, father Indrajit, his house manager Samuel Miranda, flatmate Siddharth Pithani, former celebrity manager Shruti Modi, talent manager Jaya Saha, personal staff Neeraj Singh, Keshav Bachne, Dipesh Sawant and several others.
The CBI team also recorded the statement of Sushant's sister Mitu Singh in Mumbai, and his father K. K. Singh and elder sister Rani Singh in Delhi.
The CBI's SIT also visited the flat of Sushant Singh Rajput several times and the Cooper Hospital where his autopsy was done.
The team also visited the Waterstone resort, where Sushant stayed for several months.
However, officials of the CBI remained tight-lipped on the return of the SIT members from Mumbai and the meeting of the team with the AIIMS forensic department.
