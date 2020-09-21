Drug probe in SSR death case: NCB summons ex-talent, business managers again

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has again summoned Shruti Modi, the former business manager of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and talent manager Jaya Saha to appear before them on Monday.

The agency had to postpone the questioning after one of the members of the special investigation team (SIT) of the NCB tested positive for Covid-19.

KPS Malhotra, deputy director, NCB, confirmed the development. Modi and Saha are called for questioning after their names allegedly surfaced in WhatsApp conversations of actor Rhea Chakraborty, who has been arrested in the case.

Modi had reached the NCB guesthouse near the Gateway of India in South Mumbai last Wednesday morning only to be sent back after the agency found out that one of its SIT members had tested positive for corona.

Subsequently, all members of the SIT underwent Covid-19 tests. The team member who had tested positive has been quarantined and all other team members were found to be asymptomatic and have tested negative.

There are five members in the SIT, who are looking into the allegations of drug trafficking. The agency has registered two FIRs in this regard. The first FIR was filed based on the inputs provided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which had stumbled upon chats between Rhea and others, in which drugs were allegedly discussed. The mandate of the second FIR is to unearth the alleged drug cartel involved.