Driven By Determination: Shahapur Youth Build Training Ground Through Shramdaan To Pursue Police Careers

Bhiwandi: In a remarkable story of resilience and self-belief, a group of young police aspirants from Shahapur taluka in Thane district have created their own training ground through collective labour, overcoming severe resource constraints to pursue their dream of joining the police force.

The youths — Eknath Gharat, Ganesh Gharat, Gaurav Pawar, Jay Lakde, Viraj Lakde, Avinash Shirke, Bhushan Farde, Ankur Bhere, Vijay Farde, Pratik Farde and Ashish Farde — hail from villages including Dhasai, Shelvali, Kasgaon, Fardepada and Shilottar. With limited access to professional coaching centres and modern sports infrastructure, they decided to rely on their own determination and teamwork.

Through shramdaan (voluntary labour), the group transformed a rocky open plot near Dhasai into a functional practice ground. They cleared stones, levelled the uneven terrain and marked a basic running track to simulate police physical test conditions. They also carved out space for strength and endurance training.

The aspirants now conduct structured practice sessions twice daily. Their mornings begin with warm-up drills, followed by timed long-distance runs, sprint practice and stamina-building exercises. They regularly train for long jump, push-ups and other physical efficiency tests required in police recruitment. In the evenings, the group regathers for revision practice, performance assessment and peer feedback to address weaknesses and improve overall fitness.

Also Watch:

Despite financial hardships and the absence of professional trainers, the youths have adopted a disciplined routine rooted in consistency and mutual motivation. Their shared objective is not merely personal success but also financial stability for their families through government service.

Residents of the surrounding villages have praised the initiative, calling it an inspiring example of rural self-reliance. The effort has begun motivating other youngsters in the area to prepare for competitive examinations rather than migrating in search of unskilled work.

At a time when lack of infrastructure often hampers rural talent, these Shahapur youths are proving that determination can bridge the gap. Their journey reflects a powerful message: with unity, perseverance and hard work, even limited resources can pave the way toward a brighter future.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/