 Navi Mumbai Crime: 2 Arrested Near Panvel Railway Station With 4.69 Kg Ganja Worth ₹1.09 Lakh
Panvel City Police arrested two men near Panvel railway station and seized 4.69 kg of ganja worth ₹1.09 lakh during a midnight operation. Further investigation is underway to trace the supply network.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 03:54 AM IST
Panvel City Police seize nearly 4.7 kg of ganja during a midnight operation near Panvel railway station | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, Feb 17: Two men were arrested near Panvel railway station while allegedly attempting to sell cannabis, with police seizing contraband and other materials worth Rs 1.09 lakh.

The accused were identified as Sagar Ravi Joseph (29) and Ganesh Ravi Joseph (21), and a total of 4 kg 696 grams of ganja was recovered from their possession.

Trap laid after midnight tip-off

Acting on a tip-off that a few men were likely to arrive in the Bharat Chawl area opposite the railway station to sell narcotics around midnight on Sunday, the detection team of Panvel City Police laid a trap near the Sai Baba temple at around 1.15 am. The two suspects were found moving suspiciously in the area and were taken into custody.

Contraband and materials seized

During a search, police recovered 4 kg 696 grams of ganja valued at approximately Rs 1 lakh, along with an iPhone, cash, plastic bags and materials used for smoking drugs. The total value of the seized property stands at Rs 1,09,900.

“We had received specific information about drug peddling in the Panvel railway station area. Based on the tip-off, our team laid a trap and successfully apprehended the two accused with a substantial quantity of ganja. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source and intended distribution network,” a police official from Panvel City Police said.

Navi Mumbai Police Set Up Anti-Narcotics Task Cell At Every Station To Tackle Drug Network
Case registered under NDPS Act

A case has been registered against both the accused under Sections 8(c) and 20(b)(II)(B) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further probe is underway.

