Navi Mumbai Police Set Up Anti-Narcotics Task Cell At Every Station To Tackle Drug Network

Navi Mumbai Police expand anti-drug crackdown with dedicated Anti-Narcotics Task Cells at all police stations

Navi Mumbai, Feb 13: In a move to dismantle the drug network in the city, the Navi Mumbai Police have stepped up their efforts by announcing the establishment of an Anti-Narcotics Task Cell (ANTC) at every police station level. The initiative aims to intensify and streamline anti-drug operations, ensuring swift and effective action against drug mafias at the local level.

Decentralised anti-drug operations

Instead of relying solely on the central Anti-Narcotics Cell, the police have decided to empower local units to combat the growing menace of narcotics.

The ANTC at each police station will focus on gathering intelligence about individuals involved in the sale and storage of drugs, conducting immediate raids without waiting for orders from senior offices once credible information is received, strengthening investigations with technical and legal backing, and maintaining a proper legal chain of custody of seized contraband to ensure successful prosecution of offenders.

Structure and supervision

The cell at each police station will function under the guidance of the Senior Police Inspector, while the Police Inspector (Crime) will hold direct responsibility for its operations. The teams will work in close coordination with the central Anti-Narcotics Cell.

Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe said, “Making Navi Mumbai drug-free is our top priority. Through the Anti-Narcotics Task Cell, we have expanded our policing network. Now, every police station will have a dedicated team working exclusively against narcotics. Citizens should not hesitate to inform the police if they notice any suspicious or illegal activities in their area. The identity of informants will be kept confidential.”

The training for the functioning of ANTC for the staff of police stations has been done, the Commissioner said.

