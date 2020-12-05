DRI seizes heroin worth Rs3 crore from courier packet

Mumbai

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized heroin worth Rs 3 crore from a courier packet declared as ‘artificial hair’.

DRI stated that a specific information was gathered by the officers of DRI, Mumbai Zonal Unit (MZU) that certain narcotic substance is being smuggled through a specific international parcel coming from Dar-es-Salam, Tanzania, and destined to Navi Mumbai.

“Based upon the specific information gathered, on Wednesday, a team of DRI officers went for the identification and examination of the said consignment. The consignment was located and it was seen that the goods in the consignment were declared as ‘Hair’, which were used for make up,” said a senior DRI officer. “During the course of examination, it was found that some of the packages in the consignment had concealment of brown coloured envelopes in the packing in which the artificial hair was packed. From those brown coloured envelopes, the officers retrieved 1007 grams of brown coloured substance. The brown coloured substance was thereafter tested using the field-testing kit, which confirmed the presence of heroin.”

“This is the fifth seizure of narcotic drugs (cocaine and heroin) in last three weeks by DRI Mumbai and once again timely action by the DRI officers provided another successive jolt to the international drug cartels which are trying to expand its tentacles in India and is always devising innovative means of concealment of narcotic drugs and adopting new modus operandi for smuggling. These series of seizures by DRI also show the high demand for these dangerous narcotic drugs in Mumbai,” the officer added. DRI has begun it's probe to trace the sender and recipient.