DRI Nabs 3 At Mumbai Airport With ₹40-Crore Hydroponic Weed Smuggled From Thailand | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials have arrested three persons, including the receiver of the said consignment, for allegedly smuggling hydroponic weed (marijuana) valued at Rs 40 crore sourced from Thailand.

Those arrested have been identified as A Pampodan and S Khan, and MS Madari. Both the accused had arrived in Mumbai from Thailand in the same flight. The DRI officials checked their bags and seized 20 kg of hydroponic weed each from their baggage.

During sustained questioning, they revealed information about the alleged receiver, Madari. The officials then dispatched a team and apprehended Madari, who was waiting to receive the said consignment. As per the officials, the trio was later placed under arrest as per the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

