 DRI Nabs 3 At Mumbai Airport With ₹40-Crore Hydroponic Weed Smuggled From Thailand
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiDRI Nabs 3 At Mumbai Airport With ₹40-Crore Hydroponic Weed Smuggled From Thailand

DRI Nabs 3 At Mumbai Airport With ₹40-Crore Hydroponic Weed Smuggled From Thailand

Mumbai: DRI officials arrested three people, including the receiver, for smuggling 60 kg of hydroponic marijuana worth ₹40 crore from Thailand. Two accused arrived on the same flight, and their baggage was seized. The trio was booked under the NDPS Act after questioning revealed the receiver’s identity.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 11:36 AM IST
article-image
DRI Nabs 3 At Mumbai Airport With ₹40-Crore Hydroponic Weed Smuggled From Thailand | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials have arrested three persons, including the receiver of the said consignment, for allegedly smuggling hydroponic weed (marijuana) valued at Rs 40 crore sourced from Thailand.

Those arrested have been identified as A Pampodan and S Khan, and MS Madari. Both the accused had arrived in Mumbai from Thailand in the same flight. The DRI officials checked their bags and seized 20 kg of hydroponic weed each from their baggage.

Read Also
Mumbai: Monorail Stuck Near Wadala Due To Technical Glitch Amid Heavy Rains, 17 Passengers Rescued;...
article-image

During sustained questioning, they revealed information about the alleged receiver, Madari. The officials then dispatched a team and apprehended Madari, who was waiting to receive the said consignment. As per the officials, the trio was later placed under arrest as per the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

FPJ Shorts
Acharya Devvrat Takes Oath As Governor Of Maharashtra In Sanskrit - Video
Acharya Devvrat Takes Oath As Governor Of Maharashtra In Sanskrit - Video
Adani Cement Launches FutureX To Link Classrooms With Real-World Infrastructure And Sustainability
Adani Cement Launches FutureX To Link Classrooms With Real-World Infrastructure And Sustainability
iPhone 17 Series in 10 Minutes? Apple Ties Up With Blinkit For Superfast Delivery In India
iPhone 17 Series in 10 Minutes? Apple Ties Up With Blinkit For Superfast Delivery In India
Assam Nurses Shield Newborns In Hospital From Tremors As 5.8-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Northeast - VIDEO
Assam Nurses Shield Newborns In Hospital From Tremors As 5.8-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Northeast - VIDEO
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Acharya Devvrat Takes Oath As Governor Of Maharashtra In Sanskrit - Video

Acharya Devvrat Takes Oath As Governor Of Maharashtra In Sanskrit - Video

Mumbai Police Urge Citizens To Stay Indoors, Avoid Coastal Areas As Heavy Rains Lash City; Red Alert...

Mumbai Police Urge Citizens To Stay Indoors, Avoid Coastal Areas As Heavy Rains Lash City; Red Alert...

Thane: Part Of Chawl Collapses In Diva; 10 People Rescued, Residents Evacuated

Thane: Part Of Chawl Collapses In Diva; 10 People Rescued, Residents Evacuated

Mumbai Rains: Over 170 mm Rainfall Recorded In City In Early Hours Today, Bandra Tops List; Red...

Mumbai Rains: Over 170 mm Rainfall Recorded In City In Early Hours Today, Bandra Tops List; Red...

Mumbai Rains: Heavy Showers Lash City, IMD Issues Red Alert For Next Few Hours, Waterlogging In...

Mumbai Rains: Heavy Showers Lash City, IMD Issues Red Alert For Next Few Hours, Waterlogging In...