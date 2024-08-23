Dream11 App Allegedly Hacked, Security Director Arrested By Cyber Police

Dream11 app allegedly hacked | File Pic

The Maharashtra Nodal Cyber Department apprehended the security director of Dream11 sports company as it is alleged that Singh hacked the crucial data of the online betting company to extort money.

The police arrested Abhishek Pratap Singh, the Security Director of Sports Technology Pvt. Ltd., which is popularly known as Dream11.

According to the police, on August 11, Singh had allegedly sent the first threatening email to five prominent officers including Chief Executive Officer Harsh Jain, which stated, “The City hub account is compromised and 1200 repositories are accessible. Files have been attached. If you like to take action to prevent these repositories from being uploaded to the dark web”

According to the police, a total of 61 files were attached to the email which has crucial data which could have spoiled the entire system of the Dream11 application.

On the first email, the Vice President of IT replied stating, “Please let us know a good time to connect.”

On August 12, accused Singh replied to the email, “Market is ready to purchase the data of gifthub, let me know if you like to make an offer”.

Jamshid Bhopati(34), one of the employees immediately filed an FIR at the Maharashtra cyber cell regards to hacking the data and extorting the money.

Based on CDR police traced the location and arrested the accused from his residence, MTBWS colony, Crossroad, Bengaluru, Karnataka.

During the investigation, police found the email address which was used to threaten via email to the company. The police have seized the laptop and the mobile phone of the accused for further investigation.

The accused was produced before the Esplanade court on Thursday and the court has granted police custody till August 26.

The police will ñow investigate, how the accused allegedly got access to the source code of the company and how he managed the password of the company also the accused has leaked the data on the dark website.

The accused is booked under sections 308(Extortion), 303(Dishonesty), and 35(Criminal Intimidation) of the Bhartiya Nyat Sanhita and Information Technology Act of 2000.