'Dragon and Elephant Must Dance Together': Chinese Consul General Qin Jie in Mumbai |

Mumbai: A celebration was held on Thursday at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel here to mark the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. The event was also held to commemorate the 75 years of diplomatic ties between India and China. Speaking at the function, the newly appointed Chinese Consul General Qin Jie In Mumbai expressed happiness over the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi‘s recent meeting at the SCO Summit in China.

“At the SCO Tianjin Summit, President Xi Jinping had a very successful meeting with PM Modi. Both leaders agree that it is the right choice for China and India to be good-neighborly friends and partners that help each other succeed, and have the dragon and the elephant dance together. We are glad to see a new chapter of our relations being written by both countries with joined hands,” Jie said.

He urged both nations to shoulder responsibility for global governance, deepen cooperation on regional issues, and stand united in supporting the solidarity of developing countries.

Chinese Consul General Qin Jie |

A Personal Note: Mumbai, Food and Innovation

Moving beyond policy, Qin Jie also shared personal reflections on his recent arrival in Mumbai. He praised the city’s unique blend of history and modernity, recalling his experiences of trying samosas and pani puri and being inspired by young students working on clean energy and environmental protection.

“Looking back and looking forward, peace and development remain our top priorities,” he said, quoting Rabindranath Tagore on balancing tradition with innovation. “Cooperation and communication are imperative, not optional, for our shared future.”

Manisha Mhaiskar, additional chief secretary and Chief Protocol Officer, Government of Maharashtra who attended the celebration recited the Sanskrit verse “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”, echoing Prime Minister Modi’s call of “One Earth, One Family, One Future”, reinforcing the spirit of global unity.

Manisha Mhaiskar, Chief Protocol Officer, Maharashtra |

Celebrating Civilisational Ties

Earlier in her address, Mhaiskar reflected on the deep-rooted history of cultural exchanges between India and China. She noted that contacts date back to the Indus Valley Civilisation, with archaeological traces from as early as the 2nd century BC. The Silk Route not only carried trade but also facilitated the spread of Buddhism from India to China.

She recalled the visits of Chinese travellers such as Xuanzang in the 7th century and highlighted maritime links between the Chola dynasty and Chinese kingdoms, which enriched cultural ties.

Remembering Dr Dwarkanath Kotnis

Paying homage to Dr Dwarkanath Kotnis, a young physician from Solapur who served in China during the Sino-Japanese War, Mhaiskar described him as a lasting symbol of friendship. Revered for his sacrifice, Dr Kotnis tirelessly tended to the wounded on battlefields before passing away at the age of 32. His legacy, she said, continues to inspire both nations.

Trade and Shared Vision

Mhaiskar also pointed to the growing economic partnership, with bilateral trade touching $127 billion in 2024, making China India’s top trading partner, overtaking the US. She expressed confidence that this partnership will expand as India moves towards its Amrit Kaal goals and Vision 2047.

Recollecting Prime Minister Modi’s recent visit to China, she emphasized that both leaders had reaffirmed the need for peaceful borders and cooperative growth, envisioning India and China as partners in progress, not rivals.

She added personal impressions of her travels to Shanghai and Dunhuang’s Mogao caves, which reminded her of India’s Ajanta caves, underscoring the long-standing civilisational connections.