Doubling of lifeguards sought at Aksa beach

Mumbai: A doubling of lifeguards has been sought at the Aksa beach in the backdrop of a large number of drowning incidents reported there. Of the 26 rescues been made during the past two months at the nine tourist beaches in Mumbai, all 26 have been made at Aksa beach.

It is the most dangerous beach in Mumbai, which has claimed hundreds of lives in the past decade. Five lifeguards work in two shifts each of the afternoon and evening.

Assistant commissioner, E Ward, Makrand Dagadkhair, said, “Aksa beach is the most dangerous beach in Mumbai and constantly needs the lifeguards to keep an eye to avoid fatal incidents. Only five lifeguards per shift are not enough for the beach and so I have written to the disaster management department of BMC urging it to double the strength of lifeguards at Aksa beach.”

“Ten lifeguards per shift will definitely be more helpful and make sure that more lives can are saved,” he added.

Nathuram Suryavanshi, a lifeguard working at Aksa beach said, “I have been to the beach for 13 years now and it has claimed many lives over the years. The increase in manpower is very vital for us so that we can work more efficiently. Only five lifeguards per shift put a lot of stress on everyone, especially if there is a big crowd.”

“We appeal to the tourists not to enter the water for swimming at the beach. However there are a few overzealous tourists who ignore these guidelines and go into deep waters, getting dragged further along with the currents,” he added.

Since last month a total of 120 lifeguards from Mumbai fire brigade’s flood rescue team have been kept on standby to assist the 92 men posted at most of the popular tourist beaches. The lifeguards from the fire brigade will be roped in for backup if any incident is reported.

The 120 members of the Mumbai fire team have joined the lifeguards for the coming monsoon season.

