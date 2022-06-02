Mumbai: Kenyan national arrested for attacking people in SoBo with knife

Photo: File Image

In a shocking incident, a Kenyan national attacked at least seven persons randomly using a knife, near Bombay High Court on Wednesday evening. The accused is suspected to be inebriated when he committed the crime, police said.

Four persons were receiving treatment at JJ Hospital. The police are probing what led the accused to go on an attacking spree. The attacker has been identified as John Sujas Menti, around 45 years old.

According to the Azad Maidan police, the incident took place between 4 pm and 4.20 pm at Tata Garden near Parsi Well, when an unidentified foreign national of African origin had pulled out a knife and started attacking passersby for no apparent reason, an official said.

The police were alerted about the incident by those present at the spot, following which a team overpowered the man and disarmed him.

As many as seven persons were injured in the attack by the time the police reached the scene, out of which three were rushed to the state-run JJ hospital for treatment, while four were taken to GT Hospital.

The police could only provide details about four injured persons - Sandeep Kashinath Jadhav (36), Rohan Joseph (55), Raju Pardeshi and Harilal Ramkumar, aged about 40 years. The police sources claimed that one person has been admitted to the ICU due to a severe injury to his throat.

According to the police, a preliminary probe has revealed that Menti had an argument with a female friend who was accompanying him and this might have triggered the shocking incident.

Bhushan Belnekar, Senior Police inspector, Azad Maidan Police Station, said, “The man did not appear to be in his senses and appeared to be inebriated when apprehended, because any belongings or appearances related to intoxication by drugs did not surface. The blood/urine samples will be tested for more clarity.”

The police sources claimed that Menti had not been revealing much about his whereabouts.

