 Mumbai Crime Reporters Association Calendar, Diary Released By Police Commissioner
The event took place at the Martyrs Kamte–Karkare Auditorium at Police Headquarters and was attended by a large number of crime reporters. Addressing the gathering, Commissioner Bharti praised the association’s initiative.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 03:11 AM IST
Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Reporters Association (MCRA), a prominent body of journalists covering crime in the city, on Monday released its 2026 calendar and diary at a special function held at Police Headquarters. The publication was unveiled by Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti.

The event took place at the Martyrs Kamte–Karkare Auditorium at Police Headquarters and was attended by a large number of crime reporters. Addressing the gathering, Commissioner Bharti praised the association’s initiative.

A large number of members of the Mumbai Crime Reporters Association were present at the event. Speaking during the launch ceremony, Police Commissioner Deven Bharti said, “It is truly commendable that the Mumbai Crime Reporters Association organizes such positive and useful initiatives every year. These efforts serve as a good incentive for journalists.Such positive activities undertaken every year by the Mumbai Crime Reporters Association are commendable. This serves as a good incentive for journalists,he said.

The association has been active in Mumbai for the past 25 years. Notably, it completed its official registration process in December 2024. Following this registration, the association has published a special calendar and diary for 2026 for the first time. The diary includes important information that will be useful to journalists in their day-to-day crime reporting work.

The successful execution of the initiative was credited to the efforts of MCRA President Vishal Singh and other executive committee members. Speakers at the event expressed confidence that such initiatives would further strengthen coordination between the police and the media. The programme concluded with the felicitation of distinguished guests present at the ceremony.

