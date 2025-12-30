 MHADA Cabinet Sub-Committee: Latest Induction Adds To BJP Strength
Ravikiran DeshmukhUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 03:16 AM IST
Good News! MHADA Pune Extends Housing Lottery Applications To Nov 30 After Technical Glitch; Check Details | File Photo

Mumbai: The state government decision to reconstitute the cabinet sub-committee, deciding the allotment of the MHADA plots, has ensured a majority of the BJP members with the induction of revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

The committee is headed by deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, who is incharge of the housing department that oversees affairs related to the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA). Earlier, the panel comprised ministers of state (MoS) from the revenue, finance, law and judiciary and urban development departments.

While Shinde continues as chairperson even after the reconstitution, the inclusion of Bawankule, a BJP heavyweight, has added to the numerical strength of the BJP. Other party members on the panel are MoS for housing Dr Pankaj Bhoyar and MoS for urban development Madhuri Misal. Shinde will have only one representative from his party – MoS for law and judiciary Ashish Jaiswal.

The remaining members of the committee are the secretaries of the urban development and law and judiciary departments along with the MHADA CEO. The housing secretary serves as the convener.

The sub-committee is responsible for approving and allocating MHADA plots for both residential and commercial purposes. Proposed housing societies approach the authority to obtain plots for constructing residential buildings, while the plots reserved for commercial use get applications from individuals as well as private firms.

Given the high market value of the MHADA plots, a large number of applicants seek allotments. These applications are forwarded to the housing department at Mantralaya under section 16 of the MHADA Act, 1982. The cabinet sub-committee is mandated to scrutinise and decide on these applications. Earlier, it was headed by Devendra Fadnavis, who held the housing department charge from June 2022 until the new government assumed office in December last year.

BJP members

Dr Pankaj Bhoyar, MoS for housing

Madhuri Misal, MoS for urban development

Shiv Sena members

Eknath Shinde, sub-committee chairperson

Ashish Jaiswal, MoS for law and judiciary

