'Don't give Raj Thackeray so much importance': Ajit Pawar on MNS chief's warning on removal of loudspeakers

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday said that he will reply to Raj Thackeray's warning about removal of loudspeakers from mosque soon.

"Raj Thackeray must not be given so much importance, when the right time comes, I'll surely answer on it, I've the answer for every question", Pawar said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday warned against state wide protests if the MahaVikas Aghadi government fails to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3. He repeatedly threatened of playing 'Hanuman Chalisa' outside mosques if his demands weren't met.

“Hold meetings with all the Maulavis and remove loudspeakers from the mosques. After May 3, Hanuman Chalisa will be played outside any mosque that has loudspeakers,” Thackeray said at a rally in Thane.

Earlier this month, Raj Thackeray had announced that the state government should remove all loudspeakers from mosques, claiming that they caused a nuisance to others.

He had said that he wasn't against any prayer, but people should follow their faith at their respective residences and not cause trouble to others.

Thackeray first made the demand for removing loudspeakers from mosques at a gathering at Shivaji Park on April 2 on Gudi Padwa. The demand drew flak from various quarters and many of MNS’s own workers, including party’s former Pune city chief Vasant More, opposed the move.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 11:19 AM IST