'Remove loudspeakers from mosques before May 3 or...': Raj Thackeray's warning to Maharashtra govt

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday warned against state wide protests if the MahaVikas Aghadi government fails to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3. He repeatedly threatened of playing 'Hanuman Chalisa' outside mosques if his demands weren't met.

“Hold meetings with all the Maulavis and remove loudspeakers from the mosques. After May 3, Hanuman Chalisa will be played outside any mosque that has loudspeakers,” Thackeray said at a rally in Thane.

Earlier this month, Raj Thackeray had announced that the state government should remove all loudspeakers from mosques, claiming that they caused a nuisance to others.

He had said that he wasn't against any prayer, but people should follow their faith at their respective residences and not cause trouble to others.

Meanwhile, four MNS party workers have been taken into custody for playing "Hanuman Chalisa" outside Sena Bhavan on Sunday. The police have confiscated the loudspeakers as well as the car on which they were mounted.

While addressing party workers at Gudi Padwa (Maharashtra new year) the party chief Raj Thackeray criticised the government and demanded loudspeakers on the mosques be shut down otherwise there will be loudspeakers outside mosques playing "Hanuman Chalisa".



On April 2, MNS chief Raj Thackeray had demanded that loudspeakers at mosques be shut down and said if this is not stopped, "there will be speakers outside mosques playing 'Hanuman Chalisa' at higher volume".

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 10:59 AM IST