'Don't destroy tribal family': Bombay HC slams state authorities for not allowing them to sell their land



The judges further took into account Kisan's financial background. "He and his family members are poor tribals. His family is very large, he has 3 sisters are of marriageable age, but their marriage can't be performed due to severe financial constraints at his end."

"There are school going children in his family to whom he wants to provide the benefit of better education, but due to his weak financial condition he and his family members are not in a position to do so. There are also senior citizens in his family, who need adequate medical support but he and his family members are unable to provide the same, again mainly due to financial constraints," the judges said in the order.

The bench further noted that the authorities have not initiated any acquisition proceedings over the land despite it claiming that the land is reserved for a playground.

"In fact, not granting approval or sanction to this family to sell their land will not only compel him and his family members to live in penury for all times to come, but will destroy his family, since, due to financial problems his sisters will remain unmarried, his children will not be able to receive education as desired by them and the senior members of his family will be deprived of the required medical attention/ treatment," the bench held.

This would render farmers helpless and unable to strive towards their economic welfare and upliftment, as also towards a bright and better future, the bench held.