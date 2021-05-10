Mumbai: Bombay HC allows Bharat Biotech's associate firm to use plant in Pune to manufacture Covaxin

The Bombay High Court bench of Justices Kamal Kishor Tated and Nitin Borkar last week allowed Biovet Private Limited, an associate firm of the Bharat Biotech, to take over the "ready to use" plant in Pune to manufacture Covaxin.

The bench has also issued a specific directive to the chief conservator of forests, Pune division, the district collector and other concerned authorities to ensure that mandatory permissions and clearances are give to Biovet within reasonable time so as to enable the firm to start manufacturing the vaccine at the earliest.

This comes after Biovet petitioned Justice Tated's bench seeking to quash the deputy forest conservator's orders, who refused to grant nod to the company to manufacture vaccine in this particular unit.

In it's plea, Biovet highlighted the shortage of vaccines and stressed on the fact that the company is one of the only three institutes presently manufacturing vaccines in the country.