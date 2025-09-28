Dombivli Tragedy: 24-Year-Old Man Dies By Suicide After Quarrel With Girlfriend

A 24-year-old man died by suicide after reportedly quarreling with his girlfriend in Dombivli on Saturday. A video of the incident went viral on social media. The incident occurred on the eleventh floor of Sudama Residency in Rahul Nagar, Vishnunagar, on Saturday afternoon.

Identity of the Deceased

The deceased has been identified as Rushikesh Parab, a resident of Dombivli, who lived with his mother and two brothers on the fifth floor of the same building. He worked as a delivery boy with a private firm in Bhiwandi.

Quarrel and Depression Suspected

According to the police, it is suspected that he went into depression following an argument with his girlfriend. Before the incident, he allegedly smashed his mobile phone on the ground. He then went to the eleventh floor of the building in the duct area, where he attempted to end his life.

Failed Rescue Attempt

Upon spotting him, residents alerted the local police and fire department. A rescue team immediately rushed to the spot and tried to save him. One team attempted to reach him in the duct area but failed. Despite repeated pleas from rescuers, he refused to relent. He reportedly held the wall, hung for a while, and then let go, falling to the ground.

Declared Dead on Arrival

He was immediately rushed to Shastri Nagar Hospital in Dombivli, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police Statement

ACP Suhas Hemade from Dombivli said that the preliminary investigation suggests the extreme step was triggered by a quarrel with his girlfriend. “An Accidental Death Report has been registered. Further investigation is underway,” he added.