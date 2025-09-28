 Dombivli Tragedy: 24-Year-Old Man Dies By Suicide After Quarrel With Girlfriend
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiDombivli Tragedy: 24-Year-Old Man Dies By Suicide After Quarrel With Girlfriend

Dombivli Tragedy: 24-Year-Old Man Dies By Suicide After Quarrel With Girlfriend

The deceased has been identified as Rushikesh Parab, a resident of Dombivli, who lived with his mother and two brothers on the fifth floor of the same building. He worked as a delivery boy with a private firm in Bhiwandi.

NK GuptaUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 04:34 AM IST
article-image

A 24-year-old man died by suicide after reportedly quarreling with his girlfriend in Dombivli on Saturday. A video of the incident went viral on social media. The incident occurred on the eleventh floor of Sudama Residency in Rahul Nagar, Vishnunagar, on Saturday afternoon.

Identity of the Deceased

The deceased has been identified as Rushikesh Parab, a resident of Dombivli, who lived with his mother and two brothers on the fifth floor of the same building. He worked as a delivery boy with a private firm in Bhiwandi.

Quarrel and Depression Suspected

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Cultural Minister Ashish Shelar Inaugurates 360-Degree Cinema At Bollywood Park, Filmcity
Maharashtra Cultural Minister Ashish Shelar Inaugurates 360-Degree Cinema At Bollywood Park, Filmcity
Mumbai: Ample Mission Awards 2025 Honours Unsung Heroes Across Defence, Civic And Cultural Fields
Mumbai: Ample Mission Awards 2025 Honours Unsung Heroes Across Defence, Civic And Cultural Fields
Mumbai: Green Acres CHS Office Bearers Disqualified, Registrar Upholds Orders
Mumbai: Green Acres CHS Office Bearers Disqualified, Registrar Upholds Orders
Dombivli Tragedy: 24-Year-Old Man Dies By Suicide After Quarrel With Girlfriend
Dombivli Tragedy: 24-Year-Old Man Dies By Suicide After Quarrel With Girlfriend

According to the police, it is suspected that he went into depression following an argument with his girlfriend. Before the incident, he allegedly smashed his mobile phone on the ground. He then went to the eleventh floor of the building in the duct area, where he attempted to end his life.

Failed Rescue Attempt

Upon spotting him, residents alerted the local police and fire department. A rescue team immediately rushed to the spot and tried to save him. One team attempted to reach him in the duct area but failed. Despite repeated pleas from rescuers, he refused to relent. He reportedly held the wall, hung for a while, and then let go, falling to the ground.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Over 1,00,000 Dogs Vaccinated As BMC Pushes For Rabies-Free By 2030
article-image

Declared Dead on Arrival

He was immediately rushed to Shastri Nagar Hospital in Dombivli, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police Statement

ACP Suhas Hemade from Dombivli said that the preliminary investigation suggests the extreme step was triggered by a quarrel with his girlfriend. “An Accidental Death Report has been registered. Further investigation is underway,” he added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Cultural Minister Ashish Shelar Inaugurates 360-Degree Cinema At Bollywood Park,...

Maharashtra Cultural Minister Ashish Shelar Inaugurates 360-Degree Cinema At Bollywood Park,...

Mumbai: Ample Mission Awards 2025 Honours Unsung Heroes Across Defence, Civic And Cultural Fields

Mumbai: Ample Mission Awards 2025 Honours Unsung Heroes Across Defence, Civic And Cultural Fields

Mumbai: Green Acres CHS Office Bearers Disqualified, Registrar Upholds Orders

Mumbai: Green Acres CHS Office Bearers Disqualified, Registrar Upholds Orders

Dombivli Tragedy: 24-Year-Old Man Dies By Suicide After Quarrel With Girlfriend

Dombivli Tragedy: 24-Year-Old Man Dies By Suicide After Quarrel With Girlfriend

UP News: Varanasi Consumer Forum Paralysed For Seven Months Due To Lack Of Stenographer, 1,200 Cases...

UP News: Varanasi Consumer Forum Paralysed For Seven Months Due To Lack Of Stenographer, 1,200 Cases...