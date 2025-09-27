 Mumbai News: Over 1,00,000 Dogs Vaccinated As BMC Pushes For Rabies-Free By 2030
Mumbai News: Over 1,00,000 Dogs Vaccinated As BMC Pushes For Rabies-Free By 2030

Amid ongoing debates over stray dog management, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in partnership with Mission Rabies, has intensified its Mumbai Rabies Elimination Campaign, aiming to make the city rabies-free by 2030.

Amit Srivastava
Updated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 10:08 PM IST
article-image
BMC intensifies rabies elimination campaign with mass dog vaccination and community outreach | File Photo

Mumbai: Amid ongoing debates over stray dog management, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in partnership with Mission Rabies, has intensified its Mumbai Rabies Elimination Campaign, aiming to make the city rabies-free by 2030.

The initiative combines public awareness drives, health education sessions, mass dog vaccination, and sterilization programs to curb the spread of this deadly zoonotic disease.

100,000 Dogs Vaccinated Since 2023

Since 2023, over 100,000 dogs across Mumbai have been vaccinated, with GPS tracking and digital tools such as the WVS app ensuring efficient monitoring. Currently, 163 anti-rabies vaccination centres operate across medical colleges, hospitals, municipal dispensaries, and evening clinics, providing accessible preventive and emergency care. Special wards for rabies patients are available at Kasturba Hospital.

Urgency of Campaign Highlighted

The campaign is particularly urgent as around 100,000 citizens were bitten by dogs in 2024, highlighting the need for preventive action. Rabies, usually transmitted through dog bites, is entirely preventable with timely vaccination and proper care.

Aligned With World Rabies Day

Aligned with World Rabies Day on September 28, this year’s theme—“Act Now: You, Me, Community”—emphasizes that rabies prevention is a shared responsibility. BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagarani urged all sections of society to participate actively, noting that coordinated efforts are essential to achieving zero human deaths due to rabies by 2030.

Education and Community Outreach

The initiative also includes educational outreach to over 100,000 students and 75,000 community members, rapid response teams for bite incidents and ring vaccinations, pre-exposure prophylaxis for high-risk groups, and online pet licensing to encourage responsible ownership.

Mumbai News: BMC Launches Six-Month Rabies Vaccination Drive For Stray Dogs To Make City Rabies-Free
Confidence in Community Cooperation

Officials express confidence that sustained public engagement, preventive action, and community cooperation can make Mumbai a rabies-free city, protecting both human and animal health.

