Dombivali: Questions raised after potholes found on newly constructed Kopar bridge; see pics

Potholes on the newly constructed Kopar bridge of Dombivli had raised a question on its construction. The pictures of the pothole going viral on social media. However, Kalyan-Dombivli municipal corporation authorities filled up the pothole.

The Kopar bridge connecting Dombivli east to west was e-inaugrated by the hands of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday. The authorities claim the inaugratipn was carried out prior to Ganesh Chatruthi festival for the convience of the citizens.

Sources from the KDMC said the bridge was shut on September 15, 2019 for vehicular traffic by the traffic police, after it was declared unsafe by the Central Railway (CR). In April 2020, the slab of the bridge was dismantled, followed by which railway undertook the work of repairing the girders till October 2020 and new slab was also built. The bridge was newly designed and made ready," added the official.

The KDMC authorities claim the bridge was made ready for citizens in just one years and 4 months. "The Kopar bridge was inaugurated early for the convenience of the citizens. It's a major bridge that connects the east to west side. Our intention was to be inaugurated this week as it would help people travel easily during the festive season. There was a minor pothole developed on the bridge, which was already filled up by the contractor. The final layer of mastic asphalt treatment take almost a month. It was had delayed in the inaugration resulting in inconveince for the city. It would be carried out after Monsoon i.e after Dussehra, as the treatment needs heat and hot tempurature," said Sapna Koli, city engineer, KDMC stating the traffic movement was started on the bridge.

Official from the KDMC claim to start the bridge earlier the mastic asphalt treatment was delayed. "On temporary basis a layer of asphaltic bitumen layer was put and the bridge was started for citizens," said an official frim KDMC.

Soon after the potholes pictures went viral Raju Patil, MLA of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena from Kalyan rural reach the spot to check the potholes status. Patil raisea question about the work carried out by the authorities, as how can a pothole develop with in a day.

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 10:47 PM IST