Kalyan: ACB arrests KDMC engineer and plumber for accepting bribe for new pipeline connection

The Anti-Corruption Bureau of Thane Unit have arrested two people including a junior engineer based with Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal corporation and a plumber for demanding a bribe of Rs 4,000.

The police said the two are identified as Sunil Narayan Walunj, 49, a junior engineer based with the water department of KDMC, Dombivli East and Ravindra Dayre 39, a license holding plumber.

"Walunj demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000 from the complainant to approve a new pipeline and give a work order to start it. The amount was further settled to Rs 4,000 and Dayre was caught red-handed while accepting the amount. Walunj had asked the complainant to give the amount to Dayre," said an official from ACB, Thane.

A case has been registered under section of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 10:26 PM IST