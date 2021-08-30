Mumbai: ACB arrests BMC sanitary inspector of H-East ward in bribery case

A BMC sanitary inspector of H-East ward has been arrested on Monday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a person to get his license.

The accused has been identified as Jagdish Dhopte. The complainant told the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials that the accused had demanded Rs 50,000 from him in March in order to get a license for a restaurant. Dhopte then settled for Rs 20,000. However, the complainant approached the ACB who laid a trap and arrested Dhopte red-handed.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, August 30, 2021, 09:41 PM IST