Dombivali gang rape case: NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo notifies concerned police officials, seeks full report

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Priyank Kanoongo on Saturday said that the commisiion has notified concerned police officials and have asked for a full report on Dombivli gang rape case.

"We have observed that many such cases have happened in Maharashtra in the last few days," said Priyanka Kanoongo.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Thane Police on Friday arrested two more persons in connection with the alleged blackmailing and repeated gang-rape of the15-year-old girl. As per initial investigations, police sources said that the girl was cheated by her boyfriend, the primary accused whom she had befriended through the social media.

The number of perpetrators accused of rape has increased from 29 to 33, including two minors, a day after the incident came to light, sending shockwaves among people in the state.

The 26 youths arrested till now have been sent to police custody till September 29, while the accused minor boys are sent to a juvenile home in Bhiwandi town.

Meanwhile, Thane Assistant Commissioner of Police, Sonali Dhole told the media on Friday that none of the accused persons have admitted having any political links as was speculated on Thursday.

The victim came in touch with the prime accused through social media, and he indulged in a forced sexual act with her in January 2021, which he also videotaped to misuse later. The victim knew nearly all assailants and they forced her to accompany them to various nearby different locations in Dombivali, Rabale, Thane, Badlapur towns and even at a remote farmhouse where they raped her in groups.

Meanwhile, Senior BJP leader Pravin Darekar on Friday attacked the Maharashtra government over the law and order situation in view of the gang-rape. and said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray should set things right in the state before commenting about other parts of the country.

Crimes against women were on the rise in the state but a suggestion by the opposition that the issue be discussed at length by all parties was not accepted by the CM, he alleged.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 05:05 PM IST