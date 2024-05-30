Dombivali Blast: Owners Of Amudan Chemical Company Sent To Police Custody For Two Days

Chemical Blast In Dombivali | ANI

The Crime Branch of Thane Police produced the Amudan Chemical company's owner Malay Mehta and his wife Sneha Mehta in Kalyan Court on Wednesday. The Court heard the defense lawyer, Assistant Prosecution, and police and granted two days of police custody till May 31.

In the Amudham Chemicals factory blast that killed 10 people and left more than 60 injured in Dombivli, Thane crime branch on Tuesday arrested Sneha Mehta, wife of factory owner Malay. Intially, the police booked a case against Malay Mehta under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by using dangerous weapons or means), 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 286 (negligent conduct involving explosive substances), 427 (mischief) of the IPC as well as relevant sections of the Explosive Act 1884, Explosive Substances Act and Section 4 of Damage to Public Property Act.

Ulhasnagar Crime Branch senior Inspector Ashok Koli said, “We carried out a search operation at Malay's house in Ghatkopar and discovered a property document. It revealed that there were two directors of the factory, including Malay and his wife, while his mother, Malti, is a shareholder.” Accordingly, Sneha was arrested and produced in court.

The investigation officer of the Crime Branch of Thane police said that Malay Mehta is a prime accused in the deadly reactor blast in Dombivli MIDC phase 2. He is a chemical engineer by profession and has known the types of chemicals being used in the factory and which kind of precautions should have taken. During interrogation, we went through documents. It was revealed that Malay Mehta and his wife are directors of the Amudan Chemical company, while his mother, Malti Mehta, is a shareholder of the company.

The defense lawyer argued in court that Sneha Mehta is a housewife and she was a commerce graduate. She is not a signatory authorized person in the factory. She does not know about chemical knowledge.

The defense counsel argued that the temperature of the boiler was normal, but due to intense heat, it might have exceeded the safe limit, causing the blast. The Dombivli blast is not a man-made act but considered an act of God. Therefore, Section 304 is not applicable in this case, whereas Section 304(A) of the IPC applicable to it," he reasoned.

The state prosecution strongly objected that he has knew which types of chemicals should have been used or not because he is a chemical engineer by profession. He knew what kind of precautions should have been taken. Therefore, there is a need for police custody for further investigation.Crime branch officer sought seven days of police custody and they put forward the reasons for police custody as the chemical expert's report is yet to come. The court perused the remand report, heard the defense lawyer, prosecution lawyer, and police, and granted two days of police custody until May 31.

The bodies of several victims are still missing. Meanwhile, a family member approached us by saying their beloved one was missing, and one of the Sadhu Babas told them if their beloved one might have lied in the drainage line. Thereafter, our team removed debris nearby the drainage line, but none were found, said Namdev Chaudhary, the chief of Kalyan fire station.State Industries Minister Uday Samant on Tuesday said a three-member high-level committee comprising principal secretaries of the Industries, Labour and Environment departments has been formed to probe the incident and it will submit its report in three weeks.An expert team from New Delhi will also conduct a probe to ascertain the exact cause of the blast even as efforts were underway to locate missing workers, if any, state Labour Minister Suresh Khade said on Monday.

Local residents have been demanding the relocation of companies situated in the Dombivali MIDC area due to similar incidents in the past. The industrial area, which was once on the outskirts of the city, is now surrounded by new housing schemes as a result of rapid urbanization