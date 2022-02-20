Does Mumbai need AC local trains? See what citizens have to say

Does Mumbai need AC local trains?

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was in Mumbai recently and he indicated that the steep fares of the AC local trains could be lowered. This newspaper last week did a front page story that highlighted several reasons, including steep ticket prices and erratic scheduling, behind the AC local trains not getting the kind of ridership they should. After all, AC locals are the most comfortable mode of public transport in Mumbai. This week, we asked Mumbaikars whether the city requires AC local trains at all, and there’s what they have to say.

What Mumbai needs is a complete overhaul and upgrading of the suburban public transport. There should be a limited number of AC locals running on all three suburban lines. As we are all dependent on local trains and it is the most affordable mode of transport, the railways should focus on maintaining the existence trains and tracks so that there should be no delay, waterlogging, derailment and other issues.

Sandeep Solanki

There should be AC locals as there are many benefits of these locals. Because of strict ticket-checking, unruly people don’t board these trains and there is crowd-control. Besides, AC local trains ensure smooth travelling experience.

Suvarna Mahadik

The existing AC local trains often run empty due to high ticket prices, then what good will come out of the addition of new trains? AC local trains increase the crowds in regular trains and I don’t think Mumbai needs AC locals. If regular trains are added to the fleet, it may give some respite to the public.

Vinni Chaddha

AC locals are needed for the city as it would be convenient to travel by AC local trains rather than a car. However, the fares are too steep. Also, the frequency needs to be increased.

Ashish Jappi

Mumbai, the financial capital of India, really needs AC locals. Many tourists from India and the world visit Mumbai. Moreover, the quality of Mumbai's life has highly improved and people like to travel in comfort. So I think AC locals are essential.

Dharmaraj Patil

Yes it does. AC locals provide ease of travel but there should also be an option of buying tickets on the trains itself. These trains are a huge relief during the summer months and a great option for the daily commuters. People can now reach their offices without worrying about sweaty, crumpled clothes.

Suraj Nambiar

Increasing AC local trains’ frequency with reduced ticket prices is a better idea. Right now, these trains are just a luxury which not all can afford.

Nilesh Gala

Mumbai definitely needs AC local trains. Being the financial capital of the country and one of the important cities in the world, AC local trains are a must. There are many who can afford the ticket prices but it’s the lack of frequency that is deterring people from buying season tickets. The railways need to increase the frequency immediately.

Anand Salunkhe

Now that it has been decided to increase the number of AC local trains, I think the railways need to seriously consider reducing the fares. The city needs AC local trains as it can help reducing the crowds. Just that the authorities need to be careful and more practical in introducing these trains.

Vikram Vaidya



Mumbai needsAC local trains. Overall, the city is upgrading and that's why we have metro rail as well. Average disposable income too is on the rise. People want comfortable cabs over kaali-peeli taxis. This shows people's inclination towards more comfort at a reasonable cost. Summers are unbearable in local trains, and even in the rains with open train doors, it is inconvenient to travel. The closed doors and cool temperature will motivate commuters to opt for public transport over private cars.

Mustafa Gadiwala

AC local trains are the need of the hour. Without the automated door closure system, it is not possible to have AC local trains. The door closure system is a must to eliminate deaths due to falling off from running trains. But fares of these trains need to be rectified.

Mahesh Patil

Yes, Mumbai needs AC local trains but the ticket prices should be such that a middle class user can afford it. Currently the AC trains are getting fewer passengers because the ticket prices are way beyond the affordability of an average middle class person. The government should consider pricing aspect seriously.

Suhail Ansari

AC local are a blessing for all Mumbaikars, especially in the summer season. But the frequency and the ticket prices are not affordable for everyone, so instead of making it an exclusive ride, it should be made available for the common public at affordable rates and frequent timing. That’s the only way these locals will work, otherwise it’s just a waste of resources, as there are hardly any people using it.

Noel Raj

Mumbaikars don't need AC local trains. We need normal local trains which run on time even during heavy rains. You can see there is no response for AC trains. People can't afford traveling in AC trains. Instead of spending on AC trains, money should be spent on medical facilities and safety of women passengers.

Chandan Talekar

Mumbai is a busy city; people are on their toes, the commute is demanding, and there is no fixed time for people to return home. If people miss an AC local train, then they are forced to travel in normal locals even after holding tickets for AC trains. Mumbai needs AC trains only if the railways operate services every 15 minutes on the slow line during peak hours. Also, railways must reduce fares which could be 10-20% more than normal first class fares.

Madhu Kotian





AC local trains should operate like metro trains and the fares should be moderately priced. The frequency needs to be increased as well on an urgent basis.

Sulaiman Bhimani

