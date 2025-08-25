 Thane: 10 Dogs Rescued From Neglect At Madarsa Kept By Notorious Criminal Breeder In Kalyan | VIDEO
The residents of Valdhuni, Kalyan, raised urgent concerns about nuisance and hygiene issues caused by dogs being kept in a madrasa by a notorious criminal breeder.

Alok DubeyUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 08:23 PM IST
article-image
Thane: 10 Dogs Rescued From Neglect At Madarsa Kept By Notorious Criminal Breeder In Kalyan | VIDEO | Instagram|@yodamumbai

Thane: The residents of Valdhuni, Kalyan, raised an urgent concern of nuisance and hygiene issues caused by dogs kept in a Madarsa by a notorious criminal breeder. Responding swiftly, Xavier Santiago and his team, along with officials from Mahatma Phule Police Station, rushed to the location to assess the situation.

Upon arrival, they discovered ten breed and mixed-breed dogs trapped in cages, deprived of food and water for more than a week. The owner, who is facing criminal charges, had abandoned the animals, leaving them in a dire state.

article-image

The dogs were immediately rescued and transferred to the Stan Foundation, where founder Lokesh Dharampal is overseeing their medical treatment and care. YODA is closely collaborating with the foundation to ensure the full rehabilitation of the rescued dogs.

Addressing critics who claim the organisation only rescues breed dogs, Xavier emphasised that their work encompasses all dogs breed, street, and indie alike, with rescues prioritised according to the urgency of each case.

This International Dog Day, YODA celebrates the survival of these dogs and reaffirms its commitment to protecting all animals from neglect and cruelty.

article-image

In a video shared by @yodamumbai, the organisation detailed the incident and provided visuals showing the disturbing condition of the dogs. The footage reveals the dogs barking continuously, tied up and kept in extremely unhygienic surroundings.

The video also highlights the illegal breeding practices being carried out at the location, further exposing the cruelty inflicted on the animals. In the caption, they mentioned, "They found 10 breed & indie mix dogs confined in cages, without food or water for over a week."

