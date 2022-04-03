'Do not treat patients like a commodity': Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey issues stern warning to doctors

Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey issued a stern warning to doctors in his weekly social media address on Sunday, saying he would act against them if they prescribed unnecessary tests for the sake of commission. In Covid times, diagnostic companies had made mind-boggling amounts of money with tests that doctors prescribed, he said.

“The person coming to you has a serious problem, you cannot treat them like a commodity, you cannot tell them to get certain tests done without any reason. I know some doctors are connected with the labs and have good relationship with drug companies,” Pandey said.

Police and doctors perform similar roles, people approach them only when there is no other option. So, it is necessary to gain patients’ confidence and treat them well, he observed. “Like us, among doctors too, there are exceptions. Some of them needlessly ask patients to get hundreds of tests done,” Pandey said.

“Doctors make money by referring patients to 20 places for 20 tests which aren't required. I also got Covid, but my doctor prescribed me paracetamol and that was enough. In the pandemic they tested every corner of blood, patients were asked to get X-rays and other various tests. However, it was required in some cases,” he clarified.

“So far, I have heard a few complaints, if I get more complaints, specific complaints, we will take action against you. There is a clear provision in law that you cannot do this and I consider this cheating,” the police chief warned errant doctors.

“If you were educated at a government college, you are already heavily subsidised, it was done with public money. You cannot dream of getting this kind of education abroad. Ask patients to only get those tests which you would ask your relatives to take,” said Pandey in his Facebook Live speech.

He also sounded a warning to helmetless bikers and said that police were planning to book them for rash and negligent driving.

After taking charge of Mumbai Police, Pandey has taken on the issue of noise pollution on priority and issued guidelines for builders to not to work during the night and instal sound barriers. On Sunday, he clarified that police would start chapter proceedings against those developers and contractors repeatedly found violating guidelines.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 11:59 PM IST