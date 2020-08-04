Do not postpone NEET and JEE, demand students

Students have demand that the competitive National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for admissions to medical and technical fields should not be postponed to avoid any further delay. On Monday, students took to social media demanding no postponement of entrance exams because there was an online protest propagating otherwise stating these tests should be postponed citing Covid-19 risks.

Students preparing for NEET in order to secure admissions to medical and dental undergraduate (UG) programmes claim the exams have already been postponed from May to September. Priyanka Roy, a student said, "I have been studying for NEET every day since the last three months. I do not want to study the same thing over and over again due to another postponement. I want to get done with the exam as soon as possible so that I can secure medical admissions and avoid any delay in my academic career."

While, the JEE Advanced necessary to secure admissions in Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) should not be deferred again, said Shubham Modak, a student. Modak said, "The entrance exam is not a joke, it requires a lot of preparation, time and hard work. I do not want to waste my time in anxiety. I have been waiting to secure admission in the engineering field. I am prepared to appear for the exam under safety precautions and physical distancing measures."

There is a negative propaganda created by some people to influence students to support postponement of NEET and JEE citing Covid-19 risks which is incorrect, said Sudha Shenoy, representative of the medical parents' association. Shenoy said, "Mumbai University (MU) admissions have already begun. Students who appear for NEET and JEE often opt for admissions to Bachelor of Science (BSc) or related courses in MU as a backup option. If these entrance exams are postponed students will be caught up in a dilemma whether they should secure admissions to general courses or wait to appear for NEET and JEE."

We have to deal with the Covid-19 situation and find ways to carry on with our academic careers, said Veena Desai, a student. Desai said, "Admission processes after these entrance tests take at least two to three months to be completed. This means only if we appear for the entrance exams in September, we will be able to start the academic year by December. The entire academic year 2020-21 will be delayed if NEET and JEE are postponed."

Those who cite Covid-19 risks should appear for the exam next year but, those who are willing to attempt it this year should be allowed to do so without any delay, said Abhinav Chettiar, a student. Chettiar said, "Many of us are willing to appear for the entrance exams and do not want to lose an entire year. We should be permitted to attempt the exams. Maybe, those who are apprehensive can opt for the tests next year."

This year, the NEET is scheduled to be conducted on September 13 and JEE Advanced on September 27.