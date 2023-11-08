Diwali Handmade Goods Made By Inmates Of Thane Central Jail Go On Sale | FPJ

Thane: Amidst the bustling markets due to the upcoming festival of Diwali, an exhibition of handmade items by the inmates of Thane Central Jail was inaugurated by Thane Collector Ashok Shingare on Tuesday, November 7.

The items available for sale in this exhibition were crafted by prisoners serving their sentences in Thane Central Jail. Superintendent Rani Bhosale and other jail officials, as well as staff, were present on the occasion.

Shingare stated, "We stand by the government and administration to provide opportunities for the innate talents of prisoners in the prisons. After serving their sentences, they can reintegrate into society and should be able to live with dignity."

Bhosale expressed, "We are very pleased that the items made by the prisoners have been displayed for sale in the exhibition. Their hidden talents have come to the fore through this initiative."