Swachh Diwali Shubh Diwali Campaign: NMMC's 'Three R Centers' Foster Community Spirit |

Navi Mumbai: In line with the Clean India Mission by the Central Government, the 'Swachh Diwali Shubh Diwali' campaign has been launched this Diwali festival, emphasizing the importance of cleanliness. NMMC Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar has urged everyone to prioritize cleanliness during this festive season.

This campaign encourages active public participation and places special emphasis on environmental protection by promoting cleanliness and pollution prevention. As part of this initiative, citizens are encouraged to declutter their homes before Diwali. Often, items that are no longer needed are discarded, which can be valuable to those in need. To address this issue, Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar has introduced a solution.

About Three R Centers Across City

NMMC has set up 92 'Three R Centers,' which operate on the principle of "Don't want to give, want to take." The idea is to encourage citizens to bring items they no longer need to these centers, where needy individuals can find and take what they require.

This innovative 'Manavte Dete Lihna' initiative by NMMC has consistently received positive responses from the community. The Bindura Foundation plays a crucial role in maintaining these 'Three R' centers as part of their social service activities. During the Diwali festival, in alignment with the 'Swachh Diwali, Shubh Diwali' campaign, the 'Three R' centers have garnered enthusiastic participation from both those donating and those receiving goods.